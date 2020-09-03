Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference in September 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conference in September:



Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, at Juniper Networks, will present at Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:20pm ET.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/ .

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net).

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.