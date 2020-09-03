Premier Health Provides Update on Status of Previously Announced Acquisition of Code Bleu Placement en Santé

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 4th, 2020 Premier Health of America Inc. (formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.) (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announced that on August 3rd, 2020, it had entered into a share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 9104-8306 Québec Inc. d.b.a Code Bleu Placement en Santé (“Code Bleu”), (the “Transaction”).



Transaction Details

Code Bleu is a prominent Quebec agency employing nurses, caregivers, dental staff and other health-related personnel. For the year ending December 31, 2019, Code Bleu generated revenues of approximately C$29.3M, an EBITDA of C$3.9M and a net income of C$2.8M, had total assets of C$5.6M, short-term liabilities of C$3.3M and no long-term liabilities. Premier Health has entered into the SPA with the shareholders of Code Bleu, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Code Bleu for a total consideration of C$17 million, comprised of a C$10M cash payment, a C$4.5M payment in Premier Health common shares (the “PHA Shares”), the value of which will be established by the average daily closing price of the PHA Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or the “Exchange”) for the consecutive 20 (twenty) trading days preceding the closing of the Transaction, which price per PHA Share shall not be below the Discounted Market Price of the PHA Shares on the TSXV, as per applicable TSXV policies, and a C$2.5M deferred consideration payable over 3 (three) years and subject to performance objectives. The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including without limitation, TSXV approval and completion of satisfactory due diligence, and is expected to close on or about October 1st, 2020. The Transaction is an arm’s-length transaction, and no finder’s fee is to be paid in connection with the Transaction.

Exchange Approval

The TSXV has conditionally accepted the Company’s notice for filing in connection with the Transaction and Premier Health continues to work with the TSXV to satisfy the Exchange's conditions to obtaining final approval of the Transaction.

Closing of the Transaction

The transaction is proceeding as expected. The Closing of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, in addition to the requirement to obtain the approval of the TSXV as noted above. Premier Health intends to close the Transaction as soon as possible following receipt of such approvals and will continue to issue news releases regarding the status of the Transaction until the Transaction has closed in accordance with applicable policies of the Exchange.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of staffing and outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

Non-GAAP Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), is calculated as the net profit (loss), before acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash expenses (including loss from disposal of assets, impairments, amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation), interest expense, net of interest income and income tax expense.

