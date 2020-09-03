EZ Grow Farms Limited Joins the Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZ Grow Farms Limited is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Traceability is more important than ever, and it will give us a leg up in expanding our business with new and current customers. As a family company, ensuring that our customers have confidence in the safety of our food is incredibly important to us. We are excited to join the world’s safest food supply chain and use traceability as a strategic differentiator,” comments Darryl Zamecnik, President at EZ Grow Farms Limited.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have EZ Grow Farms Limited join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Founded in 1970, EZ Grow Farms specialized in blueberry growing, taking advantage of the ripe landscape in Langton, Ontario, for berry farming. In 2020, EZ Grow Farms Limited is proud to be one of the largest highbush blueberry producers, as they grow over ten different varieties. Since the 70s, EZ Grow Farms Limited has expanded their production to include strawberries, and Darryl Zamecnik, President, guarantees both freshness and quality with every order. Sustainability is at the forefront of all of EZ Grow Farms Limited’s operations.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com