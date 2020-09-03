Viela Bio Announces Data Presentations at the 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, MS Virtual 2020
/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including a late-breaker, at the upcoming 8th Joint Congress of the American Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) and European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). The congress will be held virtually on September 11-13, 2020 with an Encore event featuring late-breaker and COVID-19 presentations on September 26, 2020.
Poster Presentations:
Title: AQP4-IgG seronegative patients in the N-MOmentum trial of inebilizumab in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (P0189)
Date: Friday, September 11, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM EDT
Title: Serum neurofilament light chain levels (sNfL) correlate with attack-related disability in neuromyelitis optica (P0155)
Date: Friday, September 11, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM EDT
Title: Quiescent MRI activity in NMOSD: results from the N-MOmentum randomized placebo-
controlled trial (P0229)
Date: Friday, September 11, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM EDT
Late-Breaker Presentation:
Title: Pharmacodynamic modeling and exposure-response assessment of inebilizumab in subjects with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (LB1239)
Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020
Time: 8:00 AM EDT
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.
