Exagen to Participate in 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference which takes place September 15-17, 2020. Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen, will engage in a fireside chat on September 15 at 2:40 pm EDT.



A link to the live webcast of Mr. Rocca’s fireside chat will be available online from the investor relations section of the Exagen website at https://investors.exagen.com/ . Following the live webcast, a replay of the event will be archived on the Exagen website for approximately 90 days.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on its proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

