Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 22 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio webcasts of the conference presentations will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke Partners
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com
443-213-0500

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Marcus Girolamo
MGirolamo@organo.com 
817-688-4767

