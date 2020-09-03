PSA on Voter Registration and Absentee Ballot Requests Released by Secretary LaRose and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has launched a Public Service Announcement, in partnership with the Ohio Association of Broadcasters, to encourage Ohioans to register to vote and motivate those choosing to vote by absentee to return their ballot request forms as soon as possible. Ohioans will continue to have three options to cast their ballot this fall – in-person on election day, early in-person, or absentee.

“Because voting is both a right and a responsibility, we’re asking Ohioans to help spread the word to their friends and family who are choosing to vote absentee – don’t wait,” said LaRose. “With an expected influx of voters using that option, we need to flatten the curve on election mail, and getting your request and your ballot in as soon as possible goes a long way to making that happen.”

This Public Education Partnership with the Ohio Association of Broadcasters encourages Ohioans to heed their civic duty and participate in the voting process, while also assuring that absentee voting is safe and secure. “Don’t wait!” encourages voters to request their ballots as soon as possible and points anyone seeking more information to the primary source of all election information in Ohio: VoteOhio.gov.

The PSA is slated to run through the beginning of October, just before the deadline for registering to vote in the November election. The total reduced fee for the broadcast campaign will be $70,000, with a projected return of 300% versus other advertising avenues. Ohioans can see and hear the PSA now on TV and radio, and the message will also be featured digitally online and in print in local papers. Funding for the PSA comes from a portion of Ohio’s share of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) elections-specific grants approved by Congress and administered by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission.

Public Service Announcement Script

The November 3rd election is quickly approaching, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is sending an official absentee ballot request to every registered voter.

But don’t wait! With more Ohioans planning to vote absentee than ever, now is the time to submit your request.

Polls will be open on election day, but you can use absentee voting as a safe and secure way to avoid election day crowds.

Make sure you are registered to vote, or get registered, at VoteOhio.gov.

Sponsored by the Ohio Secretary of State. Aired by OAB and this station.

YouTube Link

Download Link

###