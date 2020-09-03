Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Arrests Two Men; Charges Related to Child Pornography

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan today announced the recent arraignments of two men for child pornography-related charges.

Chad Cline, 40, of St. Albans, Vermont, was arraigned in the Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on August 28, 2020, on six felony counts of promotion of child pornography.

Andy Williams, 30, of Burlington, Vermont, was arraigned in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division on September 2, 2020, on four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

In both cases, the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC) received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that users in Vermont had utilized the social media website Tumblr to upload electronic files containing child pornography. VT-ICAC subsequently identified Mr. Cline and Mr. Williams after executing online and residential search warrants.

Mr. Cline pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division, the Hon. Scott L. Kline presiding. The court released him on an unsecured appearance bond of $10,000 and conditions of release which include limitations on his access to children and the internet.

Mr. Williams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division, the Hon. Thomas Devine presiding. The court released him on conditions of release which include limitations on his access to children and the internet.

The charges stem from investigations conducted by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, VT-ICAC, Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police, Burlington Police Department, UVM Police Department, and the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations. VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child sexual abuse materials. VT-ICAC also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

