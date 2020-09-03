AGTC to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company focused on developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual conferences:



2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference (September 9-10, 2020)

Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, 2020.





AGTC management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings on Monday, September 14, 2020 and Tuesday, September 15, 2020.





Ms. Washer will participate in a fireside chat at 2:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation at the Wells Fargo and Cantor Fitzgerald conferences can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. The Company’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Its pre-clinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

IR/PR CONTACTS:

David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)

Lazar FINN Partners

T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8485

david.carey@finnpartners.com or glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contact:

Bill Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5728

bsullivan@agtc.com