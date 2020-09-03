Voyager Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress 2020

/EIN News/ -- New Phase 1b Data of Investigational Gene Therapy Compound, VY-AADC (NBIb-1817), Evaluating Three-Year Safety and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s Disease



Voyager to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced data presentations at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Virtual Congress 2020 taking place on September 12-16, 2020. The presentations include new two- and three-year data related to its VY-AADC gene therapy treatment for Parkinson’s disease being developed in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences:

Three-Year Safety and Clinical Outcomes from the PD-1101 Trial of AADC Gene Therapy for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease

Poster #879: Update on Genetics of Movement Disorders

September 13, 2020, 10:30–12:30 p.m. ET (10-minute prerecorded presentation)



Poster #889: Poster Tour

Launches on-demand on September 11, 2020, 8:00 a.m. ET (5-minute prerecorded presentation)

Additionally, the company plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September:

Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 9 at 1:20 p.m. ET





Wednesday, September 16 at 2:40 p.m. ET





Friday, September 18 at 10:15 a.m. ET

The webcast sessions may be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

