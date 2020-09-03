Turner Celebrates DOJ Selecting Trenton for Community Policing Grant

Trenton – Senator Shirley Turner issued the following statement applauding Mayor Reed Gusciora’s announcement that Trenton was selected to receive $1.25 million in competitive federal grant funds from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Orientated Policing, which will help hire 10 new officers:

“Especially now, when our city police force is understaffed, gun violence is increasing, and the city is dealing with the economic impact of our current public health crisis, I am pleased to have supported the City of Trenton’s grant to receive much needed federal aid. This grant will go a long way in improving community policing and reducing violent crime in our capital city. Our hope is that it will have a positive impact on our community and help to keep our residents safe.”