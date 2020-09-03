First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces 2020 Hispanic Heritage Month Theme and Student Contests

Student essay contest winners will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the theme for Hispanic Heritage Month will be “Celebrating Untold Stories and Contributions of Hispanic Americans in Florida” and released information regarding the student art and essay contests and Excellence in Education awards. Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized and celebrated in the United States from September 15 to October 15.

“For generations, Hispanic Americans have influenced and shaped our state with their vibrant culture, rich history and remarkable innovations,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Governor and I look forward to celebrating and recognizing these individuals who have made our state, nation and world a better place including those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme encourages students to take a deeper look into the local leaders, innovators and community members who have contributed to Florida’s successful history and bright future.”

First Lady DeSantis invited students to participate in academic and creative contests based on this year’s theme. Students in grades K-3 are invited to participate in an art contest while students in grades 4-12 are invited to participate in an essay contest. Additionally, students, parents, teachers and principals are invited to nominate full-time educators of all student grades for the Hispanic Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award.

About the Student Art Contest First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Art Contest is open to all K-3 students in Florida. Each student will submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme. Two winners will be selected.

About the Student Essay Contest First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest is open to all 4-12 students in Florida. Each student will submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school student (grades 4-5), one middle school student (grades 6-8) and one high school student (grades 9-12). Each winner will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

About the Excellence in Education Award First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award Contest is open to all full-time educators in an elementary, middle, or high school in Florida. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school teacher (grades K-5), one middle school teacher (grades 6-8) and one high school teacher (grades 9-12). Nominations may be submitted by a principal, teacher, parent/guardian or student.

Contest Entries and Nominating Forms and Guidelines Student contest forms and educator nomination forms must be mailed to Volunteer Florida or submitted online at www.FloridaHispanicHeritage.com.

Volunteer Florida Hispanic Heritage Month Committee 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250 Tallahassee, Florida 32308

All entries must be received by 5 pm (ET) on September 25 2020.

For more information about the contests please visit www.FloridaHispanicHeritage.com.

