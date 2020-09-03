Citizens Protest Against U. S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell For Not Allowing Vote On Tydings Memorial PAST ACT

Let The Senate Vote!!! Editorial Cartoon - Times Free Press Newspaper PAST ACT Press Conference - Rayburn House Office Building

"WE, The People" - Citizens Campaign Against "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty protests and speaks for brutalized Tennessee Walking Horses who do not have a voice.

Senator Mitch McConnell has carried the "Big Lick" water for 32 years. It's time to put down the water bucket.” — Clant M. Seay, CCABLAC Founder

SHELBYVILLE, TN, USA, September 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "WE, The People" -CCABLAC animal welfare advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty to Tennessee Walking Horses will peacefully assemble at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, outside the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, TNThey will deliver the following message to U. S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who will not allow the U. S. Senate to vote on the Tydings Memorial PAST ACT which will end the suffering of "Big Lick" Tennessee Walking Horses.Message: Let The Senate Vote!!! - Pass The PAST ACTCCABLAC Founder Clant M. Seay said, "Our advocates will be outside the Celebration gate on Friday to ask Senator McConnell to please cease and desist from providing cover for the "Big Lick" animal cruelty racket which is based on abject cruelty to Tennessee Walking Horses. Seay quoted Mahatma Gandhi: 'The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated"."The 'Big Lick' abuse has no place in 2020, and it's time for it to end", said Seay.Since 1988, Senator Mitch McConnell has received over one million dollars in campaign contribution from "Big Lick" supporters.According to Walking Horse Report Publisher/Celebration Director Mr. Jeffrey Howard on Aug. 26, 2020 article:"Big Lick" owners and trainers are invited to the ($1,000.00 per person) "Mitch McConnell" Fundraiser at the Celebration on Friday, Sep. 4, 2020.The mission of "WE, The People" - CCABLAC is to deny legitimacy to the "Big Lick" animal cruelty racket wherever it may exist.The grassroots Citizens Campaign Against "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) has obtained more than 700,000 signatures on Change.Org Petitions.Video footage of "Big Lick" Tennessee Walking Horses made by advocates has been seen viewed more than 25 million times.CCABLAC advocates have peacefully assembled under the First Amendment and protested against the "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty to Tennessee Walking Horses from the Gulf of Mexico at Panama City Beach, FL to the Blue Ridge Mountains at Asheville, NC, to the White House in Washington, D. C. Repeated protests have been held outside "Big Lick" horse shows in Tennessee cities of Columbia, Woodbury and Shelbyville. Advocates have appeared at the TN Department of Agriculture, and the Governor's office at the State Capitol in Nashville, TN.The CCABLAC advocacy has resulted in the end of iconic "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty horse shows at Jackson, MS, and destination tourism resort of Panama City Beach, FL, and the North Carolina State Fair. Its efforts by ordinary citizens, primarily from Southern states, have denied the "Big Lick" legitimacy anywhere and everywhere it exists.CCABLAC also led the way, along with Animal Wellness Action, and other groups, in obtaining the historic bipartisan dispositive vote - 333 to 96 - last July 25, 2019, in the U. S. House of Representatives to end the "Big Lick" animal cruelty forever. Many groups including the ASPCA, PETA, Humane Society of the United States, American Horse Council, AVMA, AAEP and others have contributed to this effort over the years.

