2020's Top #4 Merger and Acquisitions Deals According to Jonathon T. Tempel
EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has caused turbulence in all aspects of life. In the midst of all the changes, mergers and acquisitions have also had to adapt. Some deals that were sure things before the pandemic have fallen through, with new unexpected partnerships taking their place. According to Jonathan T. Tempel, the environment has created new challenges and interesting deals.
1. Top Cancelation: L Brands and Sycamore Holdings
L Brands owns Bath and Body Works and Victoria's Secret. Jonathan T. Tempel explains that Victoria's Secret, like many retail stores during the pandemic, has been hit especially hard. The deal with Sycamore Holdings included $525 million for Victoria's Secret brand. This would have allowed L Brands to focus on Bath and Body Works, and relieve financial pressure. However, L Brands closed retail and online shopping for the lingerie clothing company. Sycamore Brands cited this as a breach of contract, and the deal fell through.
2. T Mobile and Sprint: Mobile Giant Gets Even Bigger
There was a lot of controversy surrounding the T Mobile and Sprint merger. Jonathan T. Tempel says this is because of antitrust laws. There were four major wireless carriers, and the merger brought that to three carriers. Fewer carriers mean that there could be less competition, which could lead to higher prices for customers. T Mobile spent two years negotiating with regulatory agencies. Jonathan T. Tempel explains that the final agreement states that prices will remain the same for at least three years.
The deal has other benefits for consumers. T Mobile agreed to expand rural 5 G coverage to 95% within the next 3 years, and 99% over the next 6 years. T Mobile also states that the merger will provide better coverage and data speeds for customers.
3. E-Trade and Morgan Stanley: Pending
The merger between E-Trade and Morgan Stanley may have been facilitated by a competitor, Charles Schwab. Jonathan T. Tempel says when Charles Schwab stopped charging commissions, it essentially forced other companies to do the same. However, E Trade's business model meant that 17% of their revenue came from commissions, putting them in a tough spot.
Morgan Stanley's model relies on upselling advisory products and services. Acquiring E-Trade will provide over 5 million new customers who they might sell traditional Morgan Stanley services to. The deal is set to go through in late 2020 for $13 billion. Morgan Stanley had to get antitrust approval before the deal could go through. They gained approval in March.
4. Amazon and AMC Entertainment: Rumored Acquisition
Jonathan T. Tempel says rumors abound about Amazon and AMC Entertainment. AMC has struggled since the pandemic began, causing theatres to shut their doors. With AMC nearly $5 billion in debt, even summer reopenings aren't likely to turn things around. Especially since capacity and turnout is expected to be low in areas that do reopen. AMC only has enough capital to see it through until fall.
Amazon is doing well on its own, but owning the theatres could bring more customers to Prime Video. Jonathan T. Tempel also states that Amazon would have the capital to ride the current storm.
