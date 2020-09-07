The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Talks Shop with Dogs on The Zetty And Indy Show Podcast

Actor Pedro Pascal talks about what it's like working with Kristen Wiig on Wonder Woman 1984, his love for mutts, and why he doesn't need to play Hamlet.

TOPICS FOR THE EPISODE INCLUDE: Pedro Pascal discusses what it’s like working with Kristen Wiig on his upcoming film, "Wonder Woman 1984," his love for mutts, the best acting advice he’s received, and why he doesn’t feel the need to play Hamlet.

"I love Kristen Wiig-- she's just as funny in real life as she is on t.v. and in her movies. I think you dogs would love her...she smells like flowers and oranges." -Pedro Pascal on working with Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984 on The Zetty And Indy Show

“I thought I wanted to play Hamlet...I played Horatio three times so I listened to the play a lot...and the more I studied the part, the more I realized I didn’t want to play Hamlet, because...he’s sort of a jerk.”- Pedro Pascal on The Zetty And Indy Show

ABOUT THE ACTOR: Pedro Pascal is a celebrated actor who is currently the star of the hit Disney+ streaming series, "The Mandalorian". He’s also starring in the upcoming feature film, "Wonder Woman 1984," directed by Patty Jenkins and also starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Kristen Wiig. His international fame began with his scene-stealing turn as Oberyn Martell in the hit series, "Game Of Thrones," which then led to his leading role in the hit Netflix drama series, "Narcos." He’s currently scheduled to start shooting "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent," a comedy/action feature film co-starring Nicolas Cage.

ABOUT THE PODCAST: The Zetty And Indy Show is the first comedy podcast hosted by two dope dogs, Zetty and Indiana. Labeled as “A Podcast For Peeps Who Love Pups,” topics include: “What To Watch With Your Dog,” “Why Zetty Rubs His D*ck On Everything,” along with special guest pup appearances, and famous “fleshy” guests. Previous fleshies include Molly O’Neill, a Hollywood animal trainer who’s worked on films and television shows such as "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," and "Game Of Thrones," (she was the “direwolves” trainer), and Cooper Barnes, star of the hit Nikelodeon show, "Henry Danger" and "Danger Force."

The podcast is based on two actual dogs, Zetty and Indiana, and is voiced by their “paw-rents.” The Zetty And Indy Show offers comic relief and a much-needed departure devoid of Coronavirus talk, politics, and other fleshy world problems. Since debuting in late April of this year, The Zetty And Indy Show has been listed in the “THE 15 DOG PODCASTS YOU MUST FOLLOW IN 2020,” and has fans in over sixty-four countries around the world. Each episode is the length of an average dog walk, (20-30 minutes), and new podcast episodes drop every Monday.

