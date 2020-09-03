Wingspan Development Group Announces the Start of Construction at Sixteen30

Sixteen30 Clubhouse Rendering

Construction has officially begun on Wingspan's $60 Million 284-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Illinois

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wingspan Development Group announces the start of the clubhouse construction at Sixteen30, a $60 million, 284-unit luxury apartment home development in Plainfield, IL. This new development responds to the need for modern apartment living in Plainfield. "The I-88 and I-55 corridors are a real bright spot in Illinois for employment and job creation. We see that growth continuing and the ability to offer those employees and the businesses that serve them a high-quality life in a wonderful town like Plainfield is an excellent opportunity," said Chris Coleman, VP of Development for Wingspan.

Wingspan, with its equity partners Integrated Capital Management, based in Los Angeles, and a client of Washington Capital of Seattle, secured construction financing through Geneva Capital Group.

Located at 14700 Wallin Drive, the development will provide much needed multifamily housing to the Village of Plainfield, considered one of the southwest suburbs most desirable addresses due to Plainfield’s close proximity to multiple employment centers, high ranking school districts, and overall quality of life. The property is conveniently located within walking distance to the variety of restaurants and shops in Plainfield's historic downtown, the Village Hall, and PACE's new park n' ride facility with express service to Chicago.

Wingspan’s intention for Sixteen30 is to create a community that is affordably priced while offering its residents an upgraded lifestyle with a fully-amenitized clubhouse, a resort-style swimming pool, and other premium features such as bocce ball courts, fitness and yoga center, remote work environments, outdoor grilling, modern package and grocery delivery room, and tandem bark parks.

According to Jason Macklin, Director of Development for Wingspan, the remote work environments will be very timely, "We have seen an accelerating transition to more people working from home or remotely. The spaces we're creating give a unique option to people who aren't commuting to the office but still like to get out of their residence to work." Wingspan has selected Eleni Interiors as the interior design team for the clubhouse and model unit.

"We've worked with Eleni before and they always deliver an exceptional vision. Our residents will love the design they come up with," said Coleman. Sixteen30 will feature a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in a variety of floorplans. Construction has begun on the clubhouse and first two buildings, and occupancy is expected in the spring of 2021.

About Wingspan Development Group: Wingspan Development Group delivers the highest quality projects across multiple real estate segments; multifamily residential, commercial and land development. The firm’s core team has over 80 years of real estate and construction experience combined with an unparalleled commitment to detail and execution. By blending broad capabilities and a nimble organization, Wingspan capitalizes on diverse market opportunities to create value through quality for clients and stakeholders. Wingspan has offices in Illinois and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.wingspandev.com