The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in California please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 so at a minimum Erik can answer your specific questions about mesothelioma as well as compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he has been assisting Navy Veterans with the rare asbestos exposure cancer for decades. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old-and by the time they get diagnosed they are typically very sick and weak.

"Because of the Coronavirus 2020 might be the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in California in decades-not because there are fewer people with this cancer but because either the people were misdiagnosed with Coronavirus, or many just stayed home-they never went to see a doctor. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in California please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik and his team at Karst von Oiste have an amazing track record when it comes to mesothelioma compensation for US Navy Veterans-and he has references." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocates services are available to US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyMesothelioma.com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: https://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma