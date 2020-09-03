Montana Highway Patrol Commissions Eleven New Troopers; Promotes Three Captains

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned eleven new troopers today at the 68th Advanced Academy Graduation ceremony. Attorney General Tim Fox addressed the graduates at the event, which took place at the Kleffner Ranch in East Helena.

In his remarks, Attorney General Tim Fox emphasized the importance of character to those who choose a career in law enforcement, telling the graduates, “You’ll undoubtedly be faced with many important choices in your careers from here forward. Many of those decisions will be easy to make, but there will be some tough ones, too. In each person’s life, there are many things over which we have little or no control. But what we do with our character is completely up to us.”

At the ceremony, four awards were presented:

Physical Fitness Award Nicholas Wade Awarded for exemplary standards during the physical fitness curriculum in the 68th MHP Academy.

The Michael Haynes Memorial Grant End of Watch: March 27, 2009 Thomas Renz This award was presented in loving memory of Trooper Michael W. Haynes – MHP 159 by his wife, Tawny Haynes.

Academic Award Mickey Doherty Awarded for exemplary standards during the academic curriculum in the 68th MHP Academy.

Camp Commander Award Jacob Jukkala and Mickey Doherty (tie) Awarded for exemplary standards and performance observed by the Camp Commanders in the 68th MHP Academy.

Members of the 68th academy class include:

Mickey Doherty Hometown: Butte Initial station: Bozeman

Christopher George Hometown: Glasgow Initial station: Glasgow

Tori Harris Hometown: Pensacola, Florida Initial station: Kalispell

Jacob Jukkala Hometown: Fernandina Beach, Florida Initial station: Great Falls

Andrew McFarland Hometown: Susanville, California Initial station: Hamilton

Noah Pacheco Hometown: Albuquerque, New Mexico Initial station: Havre

Jacob Patton Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana Initial station: Bozeman

Thomas Renz Hometown: Butte Initial station: Butte

Zachary Sommerfeld Hometown: Sidney Initial station: Sidney

Mary Strumpfer Hometown: Seeley Lake Initial station: Seeley Lake

Nicholas Wade Hometown: Lebanon Township, New Jersey Initial station: Dillon

Immediately following the graduation ceremony, three Captains were promoted:

Captain Justin Braun: Captain Braun is now District VI Commander in Kalispell. Captain Conner Smith: Captain Smith is now Administrative Captain at Headquarters. Captain Derek Werner: Captain Werner is now District VIII Commander in Havre.

On a related note, the Montana Highway Patrol started accepting applications on September 1 for new Troopers. Interested individuals should visit MHP’s website for details and apply by October 1. For more information about the Trooper selection process and requirements, contact MHP at 1-(877) 8-PATROL toll-free or (406) 444-3259.