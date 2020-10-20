Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran in Alaska to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For His Expertise on Mesothelioma Compensation-Much Better Than a 'Free' Booklet

"To help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska we need their family to rally around their loved one-and to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-for better compensation. ” — Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ANCHORAGE , ALASKA , USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to get their specific questions answered about mesothelioma compensation. Rather than generic information offered in a 'free' booklet or publication about mesothelioma, and or mesothelioma compensation-attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will be able to explain how mesothelioma compensation works-as it will relate to the specific person. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma are not receiving their medical treatments, and in some instances-they are not pursuing compensation. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old and by the time they get diagnosed they are typically very sick. To help a person like this in Alaska we need their family to rally around their loved one-and please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. The call is no obligation-and we believe it will be very informative and helpful." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s free services are available to a Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the State of Alaska including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer or Nome. https://Alaska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/.

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https:// alaska.providence.org/locations/p/pamc.

* The University of Washington Cancer Clinic:

https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/mesothelioma-overview.cfm

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma