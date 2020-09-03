Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Anika to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated joint preservation, restoration and regenerative solutions company with products across the orthopedic early intervention continuum of care, today announced that Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Levitz, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following four virtual investor conferences in September:

  • Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Dr. Blanchard and Mr. Levitz will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.
  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Blanchard is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Dr. Blanchard is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET.
  • Sidoti Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Dr. Blanchard is scheduled to present at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts of the Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Sidoti presentations may be accessed via the "Investor Relations" section of Anika’s website, www.anikatherapeutics.com. Audio archives of the presentations also will be available on the website.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global, integrated joint preservation, restoration and regenerative solutions company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to delivering products along the orthopedic early intervention continuum of care to improve the lives of patients, with a focus on osteoarthritis pain management, sports medicine and joint preservation, restoration and regeneration. The Company has close to three decades of global expertise commercializing innovative products across the orthopedic early intervention continuum of care. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Kristen Galfetti, 781-457-9000
Executive Director, Investor Relations
investorrelations@anikatherapeutics.com
 For Media Inquiries:
W2O Group
Rachel Girard, 617-379-6760  
rgirard@w2ogroup.com

 

