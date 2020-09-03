Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,214 in the last 365 days.

I-15 Northbound Overnight Onramp Closure at Exit 122 September 9 in Mesquite

MESQUITE, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Interstate 15 northbound onramp at Exit 122 (E. Pioneer Boulevard/N. Sandhill Boulevard) from 9 p.m., September 9, until 5 a.m., September 10, in Mesquite.

The temporary ramp closure is needed to reset guardrail as part of a $9.1 million, 5.3-mile upgrade to Interstate 15 between West Mesquite Boulevard to the Arizona border that began in early April. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for milling and placing new asphalt roadway in both directions along Interstate 15 as well as repairing and resurfacing the freeway bridge decks at Exit 120 and Exit 122. The 6-month project also calls for placing new signage, drainage and lighting, among other improvements. Work is occurring in up to 2-mile increments Monday through Friday.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.

I-15_Exit122

You just read:

I-15 Northbound Overnight Onramp Closure at Exit 122 September 9 in Mesquite

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.