New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m63ac3baf45ce25ce1602cec04d2e785f meeting number (Access Code) 171-757-8670 2. If requested, enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: Cem123 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend from other time zones, please go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=md87631a7aa22dc8450edda506924748b

To Join from a video system or application Dial 1717578670@meetny.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only -------------------------------------------------------

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 1717578670 ## Local

For assistance ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc 2. On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: john.fatato@dos.ny.gov or 1-518-473-3355.

