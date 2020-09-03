Hwy 59 detour south of Newfolden in place through September 11 (Sept. 3, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 59 south of Newfolden will continue to utilize the south detour through September 11 as crews continue the box culvert replacement project. Motorists will use Marshall county roads 28 and 31 (formerly 64) and Highway 32.

The construction will improve current drainage systems along the highway. The contractor for the $1.45 million project is Davidson Construction. The project is expected to last through Labor Day, weather permitting. For more information, a detour map and to sign up for email updates, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy59-newfolden.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

