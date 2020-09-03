PennDOT Reopens West State Street Bridge in Kennett Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying West State Street over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.

The 91-year-old bridge is 39 feet long, 41 feet wide, and carries an average of 5743 vehicles a day.

This structure is one of seven bridges under a $5 million project to repair poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

Another completed bridge under this project includes:

Springton Road over Indian Run in Wallace Township, Chester County.

The other structures in this bridge improvement project include the following:

Clay Creek Road over White Clay Creek in Franklin Township, Chester County;

Creek Road over the Brandywine Creek in East Brandywine Township, Chester County;

2nd Avenue over Mingo Creek in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery Township;

Baltimore Pike over Red Clay Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County; and

Hulmeville Road over Chubb Run in Middletown Township and Penndel Borough, Bucks County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

