Loop Media, Inc. Seals Deal to Become AirVuz's Third-Party OTT Channel Partner

/EIN News/ -- Glendale, CA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: LPTV), today announced a deeper partnership with leading drone video sharing community AirVūz to become AirVūz’s third-party OTT channel partner. The channels will capitalize on AirVūz’s vast catalog of professional and amateur drone footage.



Initially launching on Plex’s new free Live TV offering, the channels will focus on Travel, Action Sports, Tropical, and Nature:

Travel: Discover or rediscover the places you've missed or have been pining to see

Action Sports: Hold onto your seat as you experience the world of outdoor sports like never before

Tropical: Take a break from the cold reality of life and warm up at the beach

Nature: Experience the untouched beauty that our planet has to offer

"AirVūz is thrilled to announce this exciting news with Loop Media," said Mike Israel, President and CEO of AirVūz. "This partnership will further broaden the reach for the highly-curated aerial content found on our site and provide even more exposure for the talented drone pilots in our community who create these great videos."

"Loop Media has really enjoyed our partnership with Mike and the AirVūz team," said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-Founder of Loop Media, Inc. "This deeper relationship enables us to take their incredibly rich content library to viewers worldwide via a slate of themed content channels that will be made available for all CTV and streaming channel platforms globally. It’s some of the most engaging and captivating content we’ve seen, and based on the initial feedback we are getting from partners, we are confident that viewers will love it."

AirVūz is the premier online destination for drone pilots and enthusiasts from around the world to share, watch, and engage with an amazing new visual media called drone video content. The explosive growth in small camera-enabled drones has opened up astounding possibilities for visualizing the world in entirely new ways.

The partnership adds to Loop Media’s globally largest music video library, as well as the company’s growing collection of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: film, game and TV trailers, and sports highlights that provide a variety of engaging product offerings to users. The Loop™ app is available to consumers on iPhone and Android, as well as all popular connected TVs including Amazon Fire TV and Android TV-supported sets such as Sony, Sharp, Philips, and more.

New content will be sourced and added to channels every day.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company delivering products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices (our library of 500,000 can not currently be viewed on OTT and IPTV). To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About AirVūz

Since its launch in 2015, AirVūz has become the world’s leading drone video and photography sharing platform and global community for drone pilots and aerial media enthusiasts. Drone enthusiasts worldwide can upload and share videos and photos in unlimited quantity and at no cost. Site users have free access to an ever-growing library of drone media content including easily browsable curated collections grouped into easy-to-navigate groupings such as Landmarks, Cities, People, Transportation, and Nature. AirVūz users also have access to original AirVūz content, such as AirVūz News coverage of new drone industry applications and drone regulation.

