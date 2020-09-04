Destiny Malibu "Sweet Persuasion" Album & Music Video "Vamos" Drop TODAY, September 4, 2020.
Destiny Malibu making waves with her new album "Sweet Persuasion" and new Music Video "Vamos". Growing immensely popular in the underground music scene.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA , September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny Malibu's second album release of 2020 is titled "Sweet Persuasion" and drops TODAY, September 4, 2020.
This album is comprised of 7 original songs written and performed by Destiny Malibu. The album is a collection of high-energy, positive, soulful, chart-worthy pop songs. Destiny Malibu, known for her genre blending compositions, adds flavors of EDM, R&B, Soul, Rap, Country and Spanish to this fun and family-friendly powerful Pop Album.
"Vamos" the focus song of the album release, is introduced with a new Music Video also released TODAY, September 4, 2020. Vamos is a sassy bilingual song and the 4th Music Video of the album. Dance along with Destiny Malibu and her friends. Tiktok enthusiasts, Triller fans and dancers will love this song. Lyrics read, " Don't want to fight no more. I'll agree to disagree. Vamos a bailar. Dance with me. "
"Vamos" filmed in a boxing ring in Malibu, California, aims to remind us that regardless of race or color or where we are from, we all face battles in life and that even if we have differences of opinion we can agree to disagree and just dance.
Undoubtedly, we have faced 2020 with our boxing gloves on. Now it's time to take a breathe, get-up and dance. Vamos a bailar.
