First Responders Children's Foundation Has Helped More Than 8,700 First Responders on the Frontlines of the Pandemic

After six months of emergency response to COVID-19, the need continues, and the Foundation introduces a PSA with a call to action from Ryan Seacrest

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation today announced that the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund has positively impacted thousands of first responders and their families in the first six months. To continue to support first responders on the frontlines of the pandemic, the Foundation launched a series of Public Service Announcements (PSAs) titled "Everyday Heroes." The first PSA features Ryan Seacrest, paying tribute to first responders who selflessly risk their health and safety every day.



The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March, and since then the Foundation has made an immediate and powerful impact on first responders and their families including:



Providing $8.2 million in grants to 8,594 first responders facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 in all 50 states



Suppling 12,946 hotel rooms and meal stipends to house first responders, so they do not put their families at risk and to self-quarantine.



Distributing 650,000 FDA-certified, surgical-grade masks to national first responders



Funding worthy programs at 50 first responder agencies



Supporting 97 funerals of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice and died from COVID-19

As scientists and health officials anticipate a second wave, the Foundation anticipates a spike in grant applications, funerals, and PPE requests in the coming weeks and months – the need continues.



The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established through the support of CSX’s Pride in Service initiative, a commitment to support the nation's military, veterans, and first responders. The "iHeart Living Room Concert for America" hosted by Sir Elton John and presented by Fox plus the VMA-winning, #1 hit song, "Stuck with U," by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, brought international attention to the Foundation and helped raise awareness and donations.

Companies and individuals continue to support first responders through the Foundation. Ryan Seacrest donated $1 million to pay for hotel rooms and PPE for first responders and donated his time to record the Foundation’s first "Everyday Heroes" PSA. Cisco, a longtime supporter of the Foundation, also donated $1 million. Other donors include The Allstate Foundation, Belk, Bloomingdale’s, Rite Aid, and Ryan's World.

About First Responders Children's Foundation

For almost 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The Foundation was a charity partner of the "Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert For America" and the "One World: Together at Home" concerts paying tribute to front line heroes.