2020-09-02 10:30:34.5 St. Louis Dierbergs Sells $100,000 Scratchers Ticket

2020-09-02 10:30:34.5

A Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road in St. Louis. The winning “Gold Rush” ticket was purchased by James Martin, also of St. Louis, and redeemed at the Lottery’s regional office on Aug. 19.

“Gold Rush” is a $20 Scratchers game with more than $41.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional prizes of $100,000 and a top prize of $2 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in St. Louis County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $32.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.