East Tennessee Mayor Indicted, Accused of Official Misconduct

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has resulted in the indictment of the LaFollette mayor.  

In June, at the request of District Attorney General Nathan Nichols Pro Tempore, TBI Agents and investigators with the Comptroller’s Office began investigating allegations of misconduct involving LaFollette Mayor Michael Stanfield. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Stanfield used city employees and equipment to work on private property, some of which he owned.  Further investigation revealed that Stanfield directed a city employee to make false statements to state auditors.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Stanfield with seven counts of Official Misconduct, one count of Retaliation for Report to Comptroller, and one count of Misrepresenting Information to State Auditors. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

