Montana Tribes Receive Investment Grants to Support Small Business Development

The Montana Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the eight tribal nations in Montana will receive a share of $160,000 to support small businesses through economic and business development organizations.

Each tribal community will receive $20,000 to support the development of Native-owned small businesses through Commerce’s Native American Business Advisors (NABA) program. The program assists tribal entrepreneurs with resources to launch or grow a small business, application guidance for Indian Equity Fund small business grants, assistance in writing business plans and financial counseling.

“Native American Small Business Advisors support new and growing private-sector businesses that are vital to the sustainable development of local economies across Montana,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “These grants support Native-owned small businesses by providing technical assistance needed to sustain or launch local businesses.”

Funds will be awarded to the following organizations:

Bear Paw Development Corporation (Chippewa Cree Tribe) - $20,000

Nakoda-Aaniiih Credit Agency (Ft. Belknap Indian Community) - $20,000

Great Northern Development Corporation (Ft. Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes) - $20,000

NACDC Financial Services (Blackfeet Tribe) - $20,000

Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians (Little Shell Tribe) - $20,000

People’s Partners for Community Development (Northern Cheyenne) - $20,000

Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation (Crow Tribe) - $20,000

CSKT Tribal Economic Development Department (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes) - $20,000

“The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes appreciate our continued work with the Montana Department of Commerce Indian Country Economic Development Programs to assist tribal entrepreneurs in obtaining capital for their business start-ups and expansion,” Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Economic Development Planning Director Janet Camel said. “This program is a tremendous boost to our local business owners and we look forward to helping those businesses achieve success.”

Learn more about the NABA program at INDIANCOUNTRY.MT.GOV.