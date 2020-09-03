Four Top Specialty Online Retailers Announce Labor Day Sale
Each offering great savings, for a limited time, sitewideTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most Americans consider Labor Day to be the unofficial mark of the end of summer. Created in 1894 by the labor movement, the federal holiday pays tribute to the hard-working American workers who this year have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four small businesses across the country are banding together to encourage consumers to shop and save with trusted small companies rather than national chains and big-box stores.
Each store is offering a discount of 10 percent or greater, sitewide.
Live Wise Naturals is offering a 15% discount on all sales placed on the company's website, www.livewisenaturals.com, using the Promo Code "LABORDAY15" at the time of checkout. The single-use coupon code is valid September 4 – 9, 2020, and may not be used with other discounts or coupons.
Shoppers can save on top-selling products sitewide, including their high potency, active B-12 energy formula great for supporting your immune system while boosting energy and mood increases strength, and improves cognitive functions. Has your family recently expanded? Try one of the Live Wise Baby products to help support brain development or boost their delicate immune systems.
OleyHemp is offering a 10% discount on all sales placed on the company's website through September 12, www.ohproducts.com, using the Promo Code "LABORDAY10". Offer only available purchases made on the company's website.
OleyHemp is a leading producer of hemp-derived products that deliver a pure and natural wellness experience from high quality, organically grown hemp in North America. From harvest to store, we take great pride in preserving the quality and transparency of our products for your family, pets, and home.
Sherpa Chai, the online specialty chai beverage company, is offering a 10% discount on all sales placed on the company's website, www.sherpachai.com/shop, using the Promo Code "CHAI10" at the time of checkout. The single-use coupon code is valid for September and may not be used with other discounts or coupons.
Shoppers can save on top-selling products sitewide, including the company's 100% organic Sherpa Chai blends such as the Traditional, Spicy, Unsweetened Traditional, Honey Vanilla, Decaf Traditional, and their newest flavor - Turmeric Ginger.
Vitaminpaste®, the revolutionary new toothpaste product, is offering a 20% discount on all sales placed on the company's website, www.vitaminpaste.com, using the Promo Code "LABORDAY20" at the time of checkout. The single-use coupon code is valid September 1 – 12, 2020, and may not be used with other discounts or coupons.
In addition to the Vitaminpaste Adults product, there is also a Vitaminpaste Kids product available. It is the first multi-vitamin toothpaste for kids developed by a dentist. The product helps children fight cavities and get healthy teeth and bones through their added calcium. Children who use Vitaminpaste Kids will receive at least 50% of their daily needed vitamin intake for vitamins D, E, B3, B5, and B6 while brushing.
For more information on each of the above products, visit them online through the above link.
# # #
About Live Wise Naturals
Live Wise Naturals is based in Bradenton, Florida. The company offers an array of professional-grade, premium nutrient supplements, and vitamins in liquid form for easy absorption for the body. All raw ingredients are naturally sourced and formulated by the founder, Greg Bulgarelli, and a skilled team of medical doctors and nutritionists before undergoing vigorous third-party testing. Live Wise Naturals offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to all customers. Products are available for sale on the company's website or Amazon and shipped Worldwide.
Follow Live Wise Naturals on Instagram and Facebook to know more about their wiser vitamins and supplements. Follow OleyHemp on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and join in the conversation by using #OH!
About OleyHemp
OleyHemp maintains hemp farming operations in Sidney Montana, Culver Oregon, and Oley, Pennsylvania. A top producer of industrial Hemp and CBD oil, OleyHemp produces 100% biodegradable products for personal and commercial use. Founded by Jeffery Brooks, OleyHemp is poised for expansion in a variety of emerging hemp markets and industries.
For additional information on OleyHemp, visit them online at www.ohproducts.com or on Facebook or Instagram @oleyhemp farms.
Sherpa Chai
Sherpa Chai is a U.S. based specialty chai beverage company founded in Boulder, Colorado, in 2014 by Nepalese restaurateur Pemba Sherpa. Based on an age-old family recipe passed down through generations, Sherpa Chai features a robust blend of organic Nepalese black tea, fresh ginger, and a handful of delicate spices packed with all-natural healing powers. The 100% organic, Sherpa Chai beverages include a variety of specialty flavors, including Traditional, Spicy, Unsweetened Traditional, Honey Vanilla, Decaf Traditional, Turmeric Ginger, and others.
For more information on Sherpa Chai, visit the company online at www.sherpachai.com or on Facebook and Instagram @sherpachai.
About Vitaminpaste®
Vitaminpaste® was created and founded by Dr. Bruce Golden, DMD in Howard Beach, NY. The company offers fluoride-free toothpaste that is revolutionizing oral care with its inclusion of extra vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Considered the best healthy whitening toothpaste, according to dentists, Vitaminpaste® is fluoride-free and safe for daily use in adults and children.
For additional information, visit Vitaminpaste® online at www.vitaminpaste.com or on Facebook and Instagram @vitaminpaste.
Michelle Harris
Florida Copywriters
email us here
+1 863-259-9284
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn