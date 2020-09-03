Fattmerchant Founder and CEO Suneera Madhani Named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List

Fortune recognizes Madhani as an emerging leader in finance for her impact on the fintech industry

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant is pleased to announce that Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO, was named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list in the finance and fintech category. The prestigious list recognizes emerging leaders making an impact in their industries across five categories: finance and fintech, healthcare, technology, government and politics, and media and entertainment.



Madhani’s recognition stems from her dedication to disrupting the status quo of the payments industry and innovative leadership at Fattmerchant. Since founding the payment processing technology company in 2014, Fattmerchant has experienced substantial growth, processing more than $5 billion in transactions and expanding to more than 120 employees.

“Making the Fortune 40 Under 40 list alongside so many other young innovators is an unbelievable honor,” said Madhani. “My hope for this recognition is that it demonstrates that the fintech industry is evolving into a more diverse and inclusive space, and there is room for more female leaders to make waves.”

Under Madhani’s leadership, Fattmerchant expanded from beyond the direct-to-merchant market and started serving SaaS companies with Omni Connect, a managed payments platform that brings together all of the necessary tools required to enable software companies to become payment facilitators and seamlessly accept payments within their platform. It also allows SaaS companies to monetize the transactions on their platform.

The recognition follows several national accolades for Fattmerchant this year. Within the last year, the company was ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row, listed as No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2020, and was classified as one the most innovative fintech companies in Forbes Fintech 50. Additionally, the company was in the top 15% of Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500, and its company culture led to its recognition as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020.

Madhani is also passionate about helping other female founders succeed and recently launched CEO School , a podcast to help female founders break $1 million in revenue. Madhani can be found at @suneeramadhani on all social media platforms.

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is an award-winning payment technology leader in FinTech focused on empowering small businesses and software companies who serve small businesses. Fattmerchant streamlines payment acceptance, simplifies operations, and grows their business. With its integrated payment platform Omni, business owners, partners, and software companies have access to the industry’s only all-in-one solution providing the card-present, card-not-present, and contactless solutions they need to process payments in any environment. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com.

