Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Remain Vigilant as Florida Recognizes 2020 National Preparedness Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking Floridians to remain vigilant as the 2020 National Preparedness Month begins and we enter the peak of the hurricane season. National Preparedness Month is recognized in September as a way of promoting family and community disaster planning to ensure Floridians are as fully prepared as possible during this time. As the world continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 and tropical systems continue to threaten Florida, Attorney General Moody is asking Floridians to reevaluate their preparedness plans and review the Attorney General’s 2020 Hurricane Guide.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As a fifth generation Floridian, I know Floridians to be strong, resilient people, but that does not negate our need to prepare. Florida is experiencing an extremely active hurricane season with 16 named systems already this year and potentially the worst still to come. If you haven’t taken measures to protect your family and property from a hurricane strike, or even if you prepared months ago, take a moment in recognition of National Preparedness Month to make sure you have the supplies you will need should disaster strike where you live.”The Atlantic Hurricane Season peaks in September, with Sept. 10 statistically the most likely day for a tropical event in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricanes Irma, Ivan and Jeanne all formed in September.
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is the first in recorded history in which 13 tropical storms formed before September. Four hurricanes have already developed. Weather experts are predicting as many as 25 named storms before the end of the season on Nov. 30.The theme of this year’s National Preparedness Month is: Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today. According to Ready.gov, a website hosted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, each week is themed. The themes and dates are listed below: September 1-5: Make A Plan: Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.September 6-12: Build A Kit: Gather supplies that will last several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you must evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the CDC.September 13-19: Prepare for Disasters: Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert.September 20-26: Teach Youth About Preparedness: Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.For more information about National Preparedness Month, visit Ready.gov. To view the Attorney General’s 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here. Additionally, Florida remains under a state of emergency due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. For more about the virus and steps to take to protect your family, click here.
