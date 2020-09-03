M-89 bridge repairs over Gull Creek in Richland start Tuesday

Contact:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Kalamazoo

HIGHWAY: M-89

CLOSEST CITY : Richland

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing the M-89 bridge over Gull Creek. The $138,000 investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and overlay, concrete deck patching, and pavement markings.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement will improve ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closure with a temporary traffic signal.