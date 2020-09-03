US-12 and M-103 resurfacing between White Pigeon and Mottville starts Tuesday

Contact:

Agency:

MDOT Office of Communications

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAYS: US-12 and M-103

CLOSEST CITIES: White Pigeon and Mottville

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface US-12 from the St. Joseph River to US-131 in White Pigeon, and M-103 south of US-12 in Mottville. The $1.2 million investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing and pavement markings.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadways.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.