US-12 and M-103 resurfacing between White Pigeon and Mottville starts Tuesday
COUNTY: St. Joseph
HIGHWAYS: US-12 and M-103
CLOSEST CITIES: White Pigeon and Mottville
START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface US-12 from the St. Joseph River to US-131 in White Pigeon, and M-103 south of US-12 in Mottville. The $1.2 million investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing and pavement markings.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadways.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.