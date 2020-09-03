Canadian currency toll rates at Blue Water Bridge to remain the same

Contact:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT previously announced a currency parity policy effective April 1, 2016, for the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. - The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic will be reviewed and adjusted April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year. - The rate adjustments are rounded to the nearest $0.25 and calculated based on the prior six-month average daily exchange rates between U.S. and Canadian currencies.

September 3, 2020 -- Toll rates paid in Canadian currency (CAD) will remain the same in accordance with the Blue Water Bridge parity rate adjustment policy.

Based on the current average daily exchange rate, the toll rates below will remain in effect through March 31, 2021.

- Passenger vehicle tolls will remain $4 (CAD) per trip. - Extra axles will remain $4 (CAD) per trip. - Trucks and buses per axle will remain $4.25 (CAD) per trip.