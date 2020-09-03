Kauai Villa Located in Exclusive Resort Community to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Hawaii Life Real Estate

Facing the ocean at twilight. Aerial view of 5741 Ka Hookui Place Interior view at 5741 Ka Hookui Place Eat-in kitchen Twilight views of the pool and the Pacific.

The home exudes a feeling of a time gone by, while offering every modern amenity, along with the privacy and exclusivity that comes with living in such a prestigious community” — Susan Higgins, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lava rock walls, intricate stonework, and many outdoor dining and lounging areas enhance this one-of-a-kind Kauai estate, which will auction online in August via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Neal Norman and Susan Higgins of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers. Previously offered for $10.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held September 25th–29th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Tropical breezes flow through the centrally located “living lanai” with custom plantation-style doors on both sides. The infinity-edge pool and spa give way to spectacular 180-degree ocean views, above the impeccably landscaped and terraced property. From a well-appointed perch atop the private club community of Kukui’ula, the lush emerald landscape below extends out to touch the deep blue Pacific Ocean.

“We are thrilled to again partner with Concierge Auctions. Having had many successes together in Hawaii over the past decade, we knew bringing this property to auction would not only enable our client a sale on his timeline, but will additionally showcase it to the firm's worldwide database of active buyers looking for a true tropical paradise,” stated Norman. “With over 40 transactions across Hawaii, we’re looking forward to yet again another successful sale.”

Additional features include plantation-era designed home with craftsman details throughout; Ipe hardwood floors; coffered, 9-foot-plus ceilings; custom millwork; natural stone; beadboard accents; honed marble countertops, custom cabinetry, and deep farmhouse sinks; Sub-Zero, Wolf, Fisher & Paykel, and Thermador appliances; butler’s pantry; built-in custom Koa banquette seating; a private master sanctuary featuring an ocean view lanai; private outdoor shower garden; his and her wardrobes and built-in bureaus; separate vanities; infinity-edge pool; outdoor kitchen with Wolf barbecue; multiple lanai areas; commanding ocean views; terraced gardens with seating areas; fruit trees; gas fire pit and resort-style private community amenities including an 18-hole championship golf course and clubhouse.

“The property is an absolute treasure, certainly one-of-kind on Kauai. The central gathering space is a covered lanai that opens on two sides, allowing the tropical breeze to blow through. Breathtaking 180-degrees views of coastline, the vast Pacific Ocean, and the golf course below are visible from your pool and much of the home,” stated Higgins. “The home exudes a feeling of a time gone by, while offering every modern amenity, along with the privacy and exclusivity that comes with living in such a prestigious community."

The community of Kukui'ula located in the resort community of Poipu on Kauai's celebrated South Shore boasts private resort amenities and relaxing spa experiences, in addition to a host of outdoor activities and cultural excursions. The 18-hole golf course, designed by Tom Weiskopf and ranked by Golf Digest as one of the best courses in Hawaii, stretches out below the estate. Walk to shopping, dining, and nightlife at The Shops at Kukui'ula or explore Old Town Koloa just two miles away.

5741 Ka Hookui Place is available for in-person showings daily by appointment and virtual open houses and private showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.