SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL" or the "Company") (NYSE: GFL).



GFL provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and residential sectors in Canada. The Company offers identification, collection, transport, processing, recycling, and disposal of broad range of hazardous and non-hazardous liquid waste.

On August 18, 2020, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report addressing GFL entitled “Green for Life, Red For Losses.” After conducting a forensic financial and accounting review, Spruce Point report accused GFL’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dovigi of “obfuscat[ing] connections to what some observers have dubbed ‘organized crime’” and opined that “GFL’s leverage is understated by aggressive reporting of revenue and EBITDA, and free cash flow burn is understated by about 60%,” asserting that “this is evidenced by financial restatements without explanation, and by minimizing a material weaknesses of financial controls.” Spruce Point concluded that shares of GFL “are worthless.”

On this news, GFL shares fell of $1.75 per share, or 8%, to close at $19.48 per share on August 18, 2020.

