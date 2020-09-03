Light Weapons Market to Reach USD 17.33 Billion by 2027; Increasing Border Clashes to Improve Market Scope, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are ARSENAL (Bulgaria), BAE Systems (The U.K), FN HERSTAL (Belgium), General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.), GmbH (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France) and more players profiled in light weapons market research report

The global light weapons market size is expected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investments by major companies for the design and development of innovative light weapons is expected to bolster healthy growth of the market. The market size stood at USD 12.61 billion in 2019.

The emergence of coronavirus has steered many emerging nations into complete financial ruin. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

Market Driver :

Surging Terrorist Activities to Brighten Business Possibilities

The growing terrorist activities and border disputes will spur demand for the light weapons market in the foreseeable future. The rising conflicts among neighboring countries are expected to provide tremendous opportunities for the market. For instance, the ongoing disputes between China and India. The increasing military modernization programs will have an excellent effect on the market.

The surge in the military budget is expected to influence the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The enormous R&D investment for lighter and efficient vehicles during combat will enhance the potential of the market in the foreseeable future. The perpetual advancements in weapons such as elevated range of anti-tank missiles, precision-guided firearms, and laser enabled light cannons will spur golden opportunities for the market in the near future.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Light Weapons Market are:

ARSENAL (Bulgaria)

BAE Systems (The U.K)

FN HERSTAL (Belgium)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

GmbH (Germany)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)





Dwindled Defense Budget to Negatively Influence Market During COVID-19

The defense sector has witnessed a downfall due to the widespread of coronavirus. The growing focus of governments towards healthcare has subsequently limited the supply of weapons and reduced defense expenditure. The halt on allocated contracts owing to the restrictions imposed by the governments to curb the spread of the infection will further impede the market growth. The disruption in the supply chain and pause on production processes will aggravate the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the current border clashes will escalate the demand for light weapons in the forthcoming years, which, in turn, will bode well for the market.





Regional Analysis :

Presence of Major OEMs to Augment Market in North America

The market size in North America generated a revenue of USD 5.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing defense budget in the U.S and Canada. The existing key manufacturers such as General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation are expected to drive the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising defense expenditure in emerging nations such as India and China. The growing emphasis on military modernization programs will further aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. The growing border conflicts and political disturbances will spur sales opportunities for the market. Europe is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the booming defense sector in Russia, the U.K, Germany, and France.





Important Development :

July 2019: Raytheon Technologies Corporation announced that it has signed a contract with the Taiwan army worth USD 223.6 million to supply 250 Block I-92F MANPAD Stinger missiles and four Block I-92F MANPAD Stinger Fly-to-Buy missiles.





