U.S. Global Investors Presents Fiscal Year 2020 Results Webcast

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) will host a webcast on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the company’s results for fiscal year 2020.

Financial data for the fiscal year will be released prior to the webcast.

Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer, will provide an update on the company’s growing assets under management and performance of investment products. Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer, will give an overview of financial highlights for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Lastly, Holly Schoenfeldt, marketing and public relations manager, will detail the company’s press strategy.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

