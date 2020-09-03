Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Emerald Bioscience to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary first-in-class molecules with strong clinical and commercial differentiation, announced today that Punit Dhillon, CEO, Emerald Bioscience will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Mr. Dhillon will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Presentation Time: 5:00 – 5:20 PM ET

The presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of Emerald Biosciences website at www.emeraldbio.life.

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary first-in-class molecules with strong clinical and commercial differentiation of therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With cannaproprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, the Company is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. The Company’s science team is experienced in the translation of pioneering research into promising therapeutics with the potential for deep pharmacoeconomic benefits. The Company’s aim is to clinically develop multiple proprietary biosynthetic compounds alone or in combination with corporate partners. For more information, visit www.emeraldbio.life.


CONTACT
Karam Takhar
Email: ir@emeraldbio.life
Phone: +1-949-336-3437

