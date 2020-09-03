Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for School Districts in Adams, Wyoming Counties September 03 2020

HARRISBURG (Sept. 3, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for school districts in Adams and Wyoming counties.

“Students and staff deserve to know that administrators are using their schools’ resources efficiently and effectively so they can focus on learning,” DePasquale said, noting that his audit team continues to work remotely with school district officials across the state.

The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes. The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.

Adams County

Gettysburg Area School District – No findings.

Wyoming County

Tunkhannock Area School District

Complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures, except for two findings: the district inaccurately reported transportation data for the 2015-16 through 2018-19 school years, resulting in a net underpayment from the state of $195,214. It also failed to conduct all required monthly fire drills and failed to maintain adequate fire drill documentation.

