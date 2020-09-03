Helicopter Meteorological Software Market to Reach USD 117.2 Million by 2030; Developments in Aviation Sector to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Airmar Technology Corp. (The U.S.), Campbell Scientific, Inc. (The U.S.), Collins Aerospace (The U.S.), Dassault Systemes (France), DTN (The U.S.), ForeFlight LLC (The U.S.), Fugro (The Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc (The U.S.), KONGSBERG (Norway), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), NavBlue Inc. (Canada), Observator Group (The Netherlands), RH Marine (The Netherlands), Schneider Electric (France), Vaisala (Finland) and more players profiled in helicopter meteorological software market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter meteorological software market is expected to gain momentum from the constant developments in the aviation sector. These Software solutions are being demanded immensely because of their increasing usage in a large number of applications, such as oil & gas, search & rescue, and emergency medical services (EMS). This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a newly published study, titled, “Helicopter Meteorological Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Helicopter and Heliports/Helipads), Application (Emergency Medical Services, Corporate Services, Search & Rescue, Oil & Gas, Homeland Security, Transportation, Others), Offering (Electronic Flight Display (EFD) Software, Application Based Software, PC/Desktop Software, Mobile Software), End Use (Private Operator, Fleet Operator) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2030.” The study further mentions that the market size was USD 86.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 117.2 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous losses for several companies. They have either halted operations or have reduced workforce to keep up with the 'new normal.'





Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand for Real-time Data Tracking to Favor Growth

The rising demand for helicopters for several applications, such as transportation, EMS, and others is one of the major Helicopter Meteorological Software market growth drivers. Helicopter operations often require real-time atmospheric data, namely, weather forecast, wind speed, and temperature to prevent accidents. Also, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has started implementing multiple stringent safety norms to avoid helicopter accidents.

Additionally, real-time data tracking helps the pilot in taking decisions efficiently during the entire flight. Hence, the increasing requirement of real-time software solutions would propel the market growth in the near future. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused flight suspensions because of complete lockdown measures across the globe.





Segment

Helicopter Segment to Dominate Backed by Their High Demand for Multiple Applications

Based on platform, the market is segregated into heliports/helipads and helicopter. Out of these, the helicopter segment is dominated in 2019 in terms of the market share. This growth is attributable to their high demand for numerous commercial and military applications. Helicopter Meteorological Software solutions would help in providing vital data for weather forecasting and monitoring.





Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Stoked by Presence of Several Software Manufacturers

In 2019, North America generated USD 32.6 million in terms of revenue and is expected to lead the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of a large number of prominent Helicopter Meteorological Software manufacturers, such as Collins Aerospace, DTN, NavBlue Inc., and ForeFlight LLC in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is set to showcase an astonishing growth in the coming years. Germany, the U.K., and France house several helicopter operators, which, in turn, would propel growth in this region.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Intensify Competition

The market consists of many large, small, and medium enterprises. Most of them are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to combine their technologies, thereby developing state-of-the-art Helicopter Meteorological Software. Below are two of the important industry developments:

February 2020 : FreeFlight Systems joined the portfolio of aviation companies of ACR Group. It consists of SKYTRAC systems, latitude technologies, flight data systems, and ARTEX.

: FreeFlight Systems joined the portfolio of aviation companies of ACR Group. It consists of SKYTRAC systems, latitude technologies, flight data systems, and ARTEX. January 2017: Metnext SA was acquired by Weathernews Inc. to share each other’s infrastructure and service know-how. It would also allow the companies to blend their expertise & technologies to develop unique services for customers in Europe, Asia, & the other parts of the world.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Helicopter Meteorological Software Market are:

Airmar Technology Corp. (The U.S.)

Campbell Scientific, Inc. (The U.S.)

Collins Aerospace (The U.S.)

Dassault Systemes (France)

DTN (The U.S.)

ForeFlight LLC (The U.S.)

Fugro (The Netherlands)

Honeywell International Inc (The U.S.)

KONGSBERG (Norway)

Lufthansa Systems (Germany)

NavBlue Inc. (Canada)

Observator Group (The Netherlands)

RH Marine (The Netherlands)

Schneider Electric (France)

Vaisala (Finland)





