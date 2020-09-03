Potato Starch Market to Touch USD 672.68 Million by 2027; Rising Demand for Organic Processed Foods & Beverages Worldwide to Brighten Market Prospects, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Lodaat Pharma, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, KMC a.m.b.a, Roquette, Cargill, Inc., Tereos, Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A., Ingredion, Inc., PEPEES Group, Emsland Group, and more players profiled in potato starch market reearch report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global potato starch market size is projected to reach USD 672.68 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Development of clean-label starch products by food companies is expected to prove beneficial for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Potato Starch Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nature (Organic & Conventional) End-use (Textile & Paper, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals), Type (Native and Modified), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Clean-label food products are those that are free of any chemical modifications or alterations and are made from natural ingredients. Starch is a carbohydrate that is generally synthesized chemically, but consumers are now demanding clean-label, or naturally-derived, starches and other ingredients that are used in foods and drinks. As a result, many companies are now developing innovative starch concoctions made from organic sources. For instance, Tate & Lyle developed the CLARIA® Functional Clean-Label Starches, its new product line of non-Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) starch offerings, designed to meet several preparation requirements in the food industry. Cargill, too, came up with its SimPure line of native starches developed specifically for convenience foods.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unparalleled turmoil, uncertainty, anxiety, and apprehensions in the global economy. Governments are pulling all stops to wade their countries out of this crisis, while the private sector is exploring alternatives to survive these hard times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are taking constant efforts to provide you with comprehensive market intelligence and aid your business to emerge successfully from this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/potato-starch-market-101789







The report states that the global market value in 2019 stood at USD 500.07 million and provides the following information:

Intelligent insights into the long-term and short-term impact of COVID-19 on this market;

Actionable research into the market trends, drivers, and constraints;

Detailed analysis of the key market segments; and

Careful examination of the regional and competitive dynamics shaping the market growth.





Market Driver

Digestive Benefits of Potato Starch to Stoke Adoption

A leading factor fueling this market growth is the numerous benefits that resistant starch derived from potatoes has on the body’s digestive system. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), resistance starch helps in strengthening the colon by reducing inflammation in the area and potentially lowering the risk of colorectal cancer. In bolstering the colon’s functionality, this type of starch can prevent the development of chronic bowel disorders such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The NIH also highlights the advantages that resistant starch offers for metabolism. For instance, regular consumption of this starch type through meals can improve insulin sensitivity, which in turn can lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and even Alzheimer’s. Increasing awareness about the vast benefits of potato starch and other naturally derived ingredients is expected to augur well for the market in the coming years.





Regional Insights

High Demand for Plant-based Food Items to Support Market Growth in Europe

Europe is anticipated to have a commanding hold on the potato starch market share during the forecast period on account of high demand and consumption of plant-based, naturally made food items in the region. In addition to this, food & beverage companies in the region are increasingly developing health snacks by infusing them with potato starch, which is favoring the market growth in the continent.

The market size in North America stood at USD 178.75 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a steady pace owing to surging demand for organic foods and drinks in the region. In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization is boosting the demand for ready-to-eat organic foods, which is creating promising prospects for the players in this market.





Inquire Before Purchasing this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/potato-starch-market-101789







Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Engage in Collaborative Efforts to Promote Plant-based Nutrition

With the widening ambit of plant-based foods and drinks, key players in this market are taking concrete steps to innovate and augment the potential of naturally-derived starches, including potato starch. To that end, many companies are joining large-scale initiatives to promote plant-based nutrition products. On the other hand, a few other companies are making tactical acquisitions to expand their global presence.

Industry Developments:

December 2019: Roquette became part of the ‘Beyond Starch’ campaign launched by Starch Europe, the European association of starch industries. The purpose behind this campaign is to spread awareness about the use of starch in the food industry through a series of events organized by its 27 member companies.





Roquette became part of the ‘Beyond Starch’ campaign launched by Starch Europe, the European association of starch industries. The purpose behind this campaign is to spread awareness about the use of starch in the food industry through a series of events organized by its 27 member companies. March 2019: Ingredion Incorporated announced the acquisition of the operations of Western Polymer, a US-based producer of native and modified potato starches for food and industrial applications. This move will allow Ingredion to strengthen its production, augment processing capacities, and broaden its portfolio of specialty ingredients.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Potato Starch Market Report:

Lodaat Pharma – Illinois, U.S.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG – Vienna, Austria

KMC a.m.b.a. – Brande, Denmark

Roquette – Lestrem, France

Cargill, Inc. – Minnesota, U.S.

Tereos - Moussy le Vieux, France

Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. – Dinteloord, Netherlands

Ingredion, Inc. – Illinois, U.S.

PEPEES Group – Lomza, Poland

Emsland Group – Lowe Saxony, Germany





Browse Detailed Summary of this Research with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/potato-starch-market-101789







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Potato Starch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Native Modified By Nature Organic Conventional By End User Food & Beverage Paper and Textiles Pharmaceuticals By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/potato-starch-market-101789







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cassava Starch Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Native Starch, Modified Starch, and Sweeteners), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Paper and Board, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Dehydrated Potato Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Flakes, Powder, Dices, Shreds, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Food Services and Retail Channel), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Corn Starch Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Native Starch, Modified Starch, and Sweeteners), Application (Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Paper and Board, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026

Sorbitol Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Liquid/Syrupy and Powder/Crystal), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography Forecast 2019-2026





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: