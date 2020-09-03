Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Enrollers anticipate several changes to voluntary enrollment plans this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, finds Eastbridge’s latest Frontline™ Report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The joint study between Eastbridge Consulting Group and The Enroller Resource Center, entitled Enroller Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary, found that a majority of the 363 enrollers surveyed anticipate a movement to call center or telephonic enrollments; to virtual meetings (group and/or individual) using “Zoom” or other video-based enrollment technology; to online self-service enrollments, as well as a reduction in or elimination of in-person meetings (group and/or individual).

However, the enroller opinions varied somewhat on expected impacts to participation as a result of these enrollment changes, with 65% expecting less employees will enroll and 33% expecting no impact or more employees will enroll. Enrollers shared their opinions on a variety of other topics related to COVID-19 impacts including top concerns; employer enthusiasm; ability to meet voluntary income targets; degree of change in voluntary sales activity; call center enrollment capabilities; enroller willingness and ability to support onsite enrollments; and satisfaction with carrier response, along with suggestions for better support.

Enroller Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at info@eastbridge.com, visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. 

