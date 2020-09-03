DEADLINE ALERT for NSP, ERII, GWRE, and WINS: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP )

Class Period: February 11, 2019 – February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (2) that Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (3) that as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (4) that the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity’s financial results.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII )

Class Period: August 2, 2017 – June 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Energy Recovery made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company and Schlumberger Technology had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of VorTeq; (2) that these differences created substantial risk of early termination of the Company’s exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (3) accordingly, the revenue guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE )

Class Period: March 6, 2019 – March 4, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Guidewire made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s transition to the cloud was not going well; (2) that Guidewire’s cloud-based products needed to be improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems; (3) that the Company’s transition to the cloud was also hurting Guidewire’s traditional on-premise business; and (4) as a result, Guidewire’s revenue guidance, including guidance principally based on significantly increasing demand for the Company’s cloud-based products, was baseless and unattainable.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS )

Class Period: October 31, 2018 – July 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Wins made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the ultimate repayment of its RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain; (2) that nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company’s financial and operating condition; (3) that weaknesses in Wins’s internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company’s repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses; (4) that the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins’s independent auditor foreseeably likely; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

