State Representative Ed Thompson Commends Masked Heroes on Efforts for Local Food Pantry

by: Rep. Thompson, Ed

09/02/2020

PEARLAND, TX: On September 2nd, Representative Ed Thompson stopped by the Pearland Neighborhood Center to meet the youth behind the masks—Jasmine Saenz and twins Isaiah & Stephan Torres. The high school students are the force behind the “Drive by Heroes,” a non-profit campaign founded by the twins earlier this summer to help fight hunger and bring a smile to the faces of those in their community. Their work has proven to be effective. In just a few months, they have collected over 3,832 pounds of food and many monetary donations. During the course of their fundraising efforts, they have visited many children throughout the city of Pearland while dressed up as their favorite crime-fighting superheroes. Together, this trio has made over 200 visits—with plans to continue.

“Due to the overwhelming amount of visit requests outside of our visiting area, we now offer virtual visits to any child accompanied by their parent. They are offered at no cost and we encourage those who participate to do what they can to donate to their local food bank,” said Lynn, the Torres twins’ mother.

Jasmine, Isaiah and Stephan will be attending Pearland High School as seniors this upcoming school year. They each participate in various clubs including the National Honor Society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, and the Asian Culture Club while simultaneously finding time to prioritize their studies. After graduation, the twins plan to study animation & media and film studies. Jasmine plans to pursue a career corporate law.

“I’m honored to meet community-oriented youths that are not only dedicated to their studies but also willing to work hard for the type of community they wish to live in,” said Rep. Thompson. “Their dedication is humbling and I hope their example is able to inspire their peers. The PNC has been a staple in our community and I plan to continue to contribute financially as I’ve done in the past.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, “Drive by Heroes” is able to bring joy to children and inspire young people to make an impact within their community. The service is free but a donation to the local food bank is encouraged. For more information, visit: https://drivebyheroes.org/

Contact: Liz Sitta

Contact Info