ND Department of Veterans Affairs (NDDVA) Announces the “Commissioners Challenge” on Suicide Prevention as part of National Suicide Prevention Month in September

"The military along with many other organizations provide First Aid training to its members. First Aid training saves lives in Medical Emergencies, S.A.V.E. training saves lives in Behavioral Health Emergencies" (Commissioner Lonnie Wangen).

This Challenge involves only two steps (about 20 minutes of your time).

First step: Add the below contact information to your phone so you are prepared to help.

CONTACT NAME: SAVE

PHONE: 800-273-8255 (24-hour suicide lifeline) press 1 for veterans

WEBSITE: http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

TEXT: 838-255 to chat

Instant Message: veteranscrisisline.net/chat

Second step: Register and complete the online training at one of the following:

S.A.V.E. video was a collaborative effort between the Veterans Administration and PsychArmor Institute, designed to empower viewers with the basic knowledge of what the signs may be for someone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide and it provides ideas on how to help. While the video refers to Veterans, the principles are universal, so let's make a difference in North Dakota with S.A.V.E.!!

The Commissioner’s Challenge is conducted in partnership with Federal VA, PsychArmor Institute, and in collaboration with FirstLink of ND, the ND National Guard, and ND Cares.

For more information: NDDVA https://www.nd.gov/veterans/benefits/commissioners-challenge-suicide-prevention or ND Cares at 701-333-2012 : https://www.ndcares.nd.gov/

