SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Evolus, Inc. (“Evolus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOLS).



Evolus is a California based medical aesthetics company. The Company and its South Korean partner, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. (“Daewoong”) developed Jeuveau, a competitor to Allergan’s Botox. Jeuveau has recently become a strong, more affordable competitor of Botox.

On July 6, 2020, Judge David Shaw of the International Trade Commission issued a preliminary ruling in a trade secrets action accusing Evolus and Daewoong of having developed Jeuveau, using trade secrets stolen from Allergan’s partner company, Medytox. In a non-binding decision, the judge sided with Allergan and Medytox and recommended a 10-year ban on Jeuveau imports to the United States.

On this news, shares of Evolus fell sharply, from $5.55 to close at $3.25, on July 7, 2020, representing a loss of more than 41%.

If you are a shareholder of Evolus who suffered a loss, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com .

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Evolus should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has in the past recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com