Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2020 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- ALTADENA, California, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period.



Key Market Insights:

The mental disorder & addiction management segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of application outlook from 2020 to 2026

The hospitals, therapy clinics, & surgical centers segment will register the fastest growth in the global virtual reality exposure therapy market in 2020

Virtual reality headset will dominate the market in terms of component outlook during the forecast period

Major players in the virtual reality exposure therapy market include: Microsoft, Google, Proprio, Psious, Mindmaze, Firsthand Technology, Atheer, Medical Realities, Virtually Better, Accelerated Care Plus Corporation, Imotions, Oculus VR, Echopixel, Osso VR, Surgical Theatre, Augmedic, Samsung Electronics, ImmersiveTouch, and Truevision. (Other companies include: Fundamentalvar, Sentiar, Augmented Intelligence, Vicarious Surgical, Health Scholars, Oxford VR, Limbix, KineQuantum, Vivid Vision, Karuna Labs, JOGO Health, Oncomfort, Virtualis, Reducept, Neuro Rehab VR, Simx VR, FeelsGood, and Meta Medical VR)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026) Virtual Reality Headset Virtual Reality Earphones Virtual Reality Software & Modules Virtual Reality Workstation Virtual Reality Position Tracker/ Sensors Biofeedback Monitor



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026) Mental Disorder & Addiction Management Stroke Management Pediatric Management Education & Medical Training



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026) Hospitals, Therapy Clinics, & Surgical Centers Research & Training Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



