Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2020 to 2026
/EIN News/ -- ALTADENA, California, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period.
Key Market Insights:
- The mental disorder & addiction management segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of application outlook from 2020 to 2026
- The hospitals, therapy clinics, & surgical centers segment will register the fastest growth in the global virtual reality exposure therapy market in 2020
- Virtual reality headset will dominate the market in terms of component outlook during the forecast period
Major players in the virtual reality exposure therapy market include: Microsoft, Google, Proprio, Psious, Mindmaze, Firsthand Technology, Atheer, Medical Realities, Virtually Better, Accelerated Care Plus Corporation, Imotions, Oculus VR, Echopixel, Osso VR, Surgical Theatre, Augmedic, Samsung Electronics, ImmersiveTouch, and Truevision. (Other companies include: Fundamentalvar, Sentiar, Augmented Intelligence, Vicarious Surgical, Health Scholars, Oxford VR, Limbix, KineQuantum, Vivid Vision, Karuna Labs, JOGO Health, Oncomfort, Virtualis, Reducept, Neuro Rehab VR, Simx VR, FeelsGood, and Meta Medical VR)
Browse 173 Market Data Tables and 92 Figures spread through 160 Pages "Global Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-virtual-reality-exposure-therapy-market-2218
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)
- Virtual Reality Headset
- Virtual Reality Earphones
- Virtual Reality Software & Modules
- Virtual Reality Workstation
- Virtual Reality Position Tracker/ Sensors
- Biofeedback Monitor
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)
- Mental Disorder & Addiction Management
- Stroke Management
- Pediatric Management
- Education & Medical Training
- End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)
- Hospitals, Therapy Clinics, & Surgical Centers
- Research & Training Organizations
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Browse the Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Market Report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-virtual-reality-exposure-therapy-market-2218
Contact: Yash Jain
Email: sales@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone: +16026667238